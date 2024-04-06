Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Hits $13.62 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $691.67 or 0.01021599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,704.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00047833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00148934 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,687,978 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.