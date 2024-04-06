Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Up 4.8%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.27. 133,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,923,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTDR. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.