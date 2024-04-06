Bittensor Price Reaches $571.93 on Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $15.97 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $571.93 or 0.00842618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,547,980 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,545,717. The last known price of Bittensor is 571.5096863 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $20,404,068.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

