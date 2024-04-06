BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.