Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.21).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.02.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
