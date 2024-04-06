BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Up 0.9%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $826.52 and last traded at $822.46. Approximately 88,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 583,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $814.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.00.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $748.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.31 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.