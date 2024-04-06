Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $9,238,128.18 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74.

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 465.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

