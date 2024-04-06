Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $9,238,128.18 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74.
- On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of SQ opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 465.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.
Institutional Trading of Block
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
