Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 192.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

