Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 1.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.69 and last traded at $186.93. 1,582,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,046,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.40 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

