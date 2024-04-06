Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,392 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $88,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Motco grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,070 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,340,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

