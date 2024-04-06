Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys Shares of 43,910 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.10% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,914,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,583,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,976,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EG opened at $379.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

