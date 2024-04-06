Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $393.85 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.42 and a one year high of $415.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,023,943.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WST. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

