Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,269 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

