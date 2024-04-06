Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 275 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.6 %

AMETEK stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.