Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.49% of Unitil worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Unitil by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unitil by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 45,213 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Unitil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Unitil by 2,011.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Trading Down 0.4 %

UTL opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $815.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.28%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

