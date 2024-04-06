Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,138 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

KO opened at $59.52 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $256.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

