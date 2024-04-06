Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RY opened at $102.36 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

