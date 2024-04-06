Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 445 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,117.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,082.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $996.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $855.88 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.