Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 525 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,819,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $91,664,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Intel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,224,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 58,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.