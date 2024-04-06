Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

