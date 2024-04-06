BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by Erste Group Bank to Buy

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.66.

NYSE BP opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. BP has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BP will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $50,315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BP by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 349,766 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

