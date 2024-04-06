Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Brady has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brady to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Brady Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $59.58 on Friday. Brady has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 328,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,143 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brady by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brady by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,418,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

