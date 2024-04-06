Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s previous close.

BFH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

BFH opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $895,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $8,280,400 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

