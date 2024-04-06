Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,514 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, April 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18.

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 439.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

