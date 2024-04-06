Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 14,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 21,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $227.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bridger Aerospace Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

