Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $202.75 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.35 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.88. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.