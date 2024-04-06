Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT at $13.29

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $52,417.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,428.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $52,417.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,428.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock worth $39,077,190 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 999,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 112,887 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,209,000 after acquiring an additional 907,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $12.33 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.04.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

