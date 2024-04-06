Brokerages Set Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target at $18.00

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

FIHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE FIHL opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1.00. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

