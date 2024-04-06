Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target at $50.63

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $602,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

