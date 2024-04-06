Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $116.40

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $103.53 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.