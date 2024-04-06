Brokerages Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target at $158.38

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 451,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after buying an additional 169,153 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $126.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

