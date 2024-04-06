Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) PT at $32.24

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

