Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target at $294.40

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.80. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,130 shares of company stock worth $24,825,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $100,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,158,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

