Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $10.83

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Viant Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology
Viant Technology Trading Up 0.7 %
DSP opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.13 million, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.63. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.