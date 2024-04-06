Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $10.83

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.13 million, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.63. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

