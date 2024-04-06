Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $47.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.45.

BN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of BN stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

