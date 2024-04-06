Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $11.22

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $10.86. Bumble shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 142,628 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Get Bumble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMBL

Bumble Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -351.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.