Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 31451478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Byotrol Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The company has a market cap of £340,417.50, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.74.

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

