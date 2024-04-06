C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 2,296,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,701,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

C3.ai Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 375.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

