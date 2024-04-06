Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 187,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 110,610 shares.The stock last traded at $19.38 and had previously closed at $18.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Cadeler A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,588,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,241,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

