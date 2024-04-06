Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Camden National accounts for about 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned 0.55% of Camden National worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,753,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Camden National by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 201.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National Price Performance

CAC stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.74. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Camden National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.