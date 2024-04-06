Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after buying an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after purchasing an additional 200,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MP opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

