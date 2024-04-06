Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $20.33 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $153,532,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Moody’s by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.

MCO opened at $392.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $290.98 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

