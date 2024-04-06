Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $29.09 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $29,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day moving average is $134.00. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

