Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 248,773.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after acquiring an additional 104,485 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Medpace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Medpace by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Medpace Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $400.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.89. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.43 and a 12 month high of $419.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

