Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $725,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $406.67 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $316.43 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

