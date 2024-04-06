Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 54,063 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 89.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.