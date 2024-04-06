Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,291 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in NIKE by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

