Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.91 and a 200-day moving average of $432.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

