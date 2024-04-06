Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 57500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

