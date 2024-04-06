Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.35

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 487867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

